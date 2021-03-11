LNP – JLANKA marks decade in solar electricity

JLANKA Technologies, Sri Lanka’s foremost innovators of energy sourcing solutions marked its 10-year anniversary this month, celebrating the company’s feat in emerging as Sri Lanka’s premier solar solutions provider, and its reputation as the pioneer of the country’s solar industry over the last decade.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating 10 years in business, having built a repute as an industry-transforming company that challenges convention,” stated Ms. G. Jayasoma, Operations Director at JLANKA. “The company’s success is powered by our passionate team of engineers, technical experts, business analysts, sales and after-sales, marketing and customer care professionals who share JLANKA’s vision for sustainable energy. Our success today is a result of their commitment to make a lasting impact, and we remain committed to continue our work into the next few decades.”

JLANKA was established in 2011 by Dr. Mayura Jayasoma with a long-term vision to guide the country towards 100% energy independence through more efficient, greener and economical access to power. The company has stayed true to this vision, rapidly evolving to provide energy solutions for residential, commercial and utility scale projects. Partnerships with global solar giants such as SolarEdge Technologies and TrinaSolar Limited ensure benchmarking on par with global standards and uncompromised quality of all JLANKA solar solutions.

By 2016, JLANKA was well established and equipped with both experience and expertise to tackle the sudden surge for demand in solar with the launch of Soorya Bala Sangramaya – a community based power generation project by the Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy with an ambitious short term goal to add 200MW to the national grid, a challenge the JLANKA team was ready to meet.

Grouped under System Maintenance Units (SMUs) to cover geographical areas around the country, The JLANKA team is spread across Sri Lanka from Colombo to Kandy and from Galle to Anuradhapura.