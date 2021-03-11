LNP – Sethmi, Oneli win Under-18 girls’ doubles title

SSC Open Ranking Tennis



Asian International School’s Oneli Perera and Sethmi Sumanaweera clinched the Under-18 girls’ doubles title of the SSC Open Ranking Tennis tournament on Tuesday.

They beat Dahamna Methsandi of Musaeus College and Minuki Wanniarachchi of Visakha Vidyalaya 5-7, 6-4, 10-3 in the final.

In the Under-18 girls’ singles, Ladies College player Anitra Dharmarathne advanced to the final with a hard fought win over Nelani Jayasuriya in the semi-finals. She is set to feature in two finals today as she also advanced to the women’s doubles final when she paired Dinethya Dharmaratne to beat Oneli Perera and Sethmi Sumanaweera 6-4, 6-4 in the semis.

The Under-16 boys’ doubles final saw Ransath Peiris of Ananda College and Sadaru Guruge of St. Peter’s beat Thilina Dissanayake and Nithila Goonetilleke of Royal College 4-2, 4-2 for the title.

Royal College’s Methvan Wijemanne and S. Thomas’ Lisal Goonetilleke won the Under-14 boys’ doubles title with a 5-4, 1-4, 10-4 win in the final.

Results

Under-18 girls’ singles semis

Anitra Dharmarathne beat Nelani Jayasuriya 5-7, 6-4, 10-7

Under 18 girl’s doubles final

Oneli Perera and Sethmi Sumanaweera beat Dahamna Methsandi And Minuki Wanniarachchi 5-7, 6-4, 10-3

Under-16 boys’ doubles final

Ransath Peiris and Sadaru Guruge beat Thilina Dissanayake and Nithila Goonetilleke 4-2, 4-2

Under 14 boys’ doubles final

Methvan Wijemanne and Lisal Goonetilleke beat Tharuk Marasinghe and Sandas Usgodaarachchi 5-4(5), 1-4, 10-4