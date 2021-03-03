LNP – HNB partners CCC Residences to offer prospective residents rare loan facility – ZiF Investments

(from Left) CCC Sales Manager – Sevvanthy Bashkaran, CCC AGM Finance – Amila Niranjana, CCC Senior Manager – Tuan Haniffa, CCC Head of Sales – Suranga Peiris, CCC Director Sales – Hirushka Fernando, CCC CEO – Praveen Methil, HNB Deputy General Manager, Retail & SME Banking Sanjay Wijemanne, HNB Head of Personal Financial Services, Kanchana Karunagama and HNB Assistant Manager – Personal Financial Services, Sampath Dodanwela

Sri Lanka’s most customer-friendly bank HNB PLC becomes the first bank to partner with the Colombo City Centre Residences (CCC) to offer prospective residents of the luxury state-of-the-art apartment complex a unique offer, ZiF (Zero Interest and Fees) for the remaining 38 apartments available for occupancy.

The partnership offers customers the unprecedented opportunity to make a down payment as low as 20% up to 50% and have immediate occupancy while enjoying the financial relief of a two-year interest-free period on their mortgage payment. HNB Deputy General Manager, Retail & SME Banking Sanjay Wijemanne, HNB Head of Personal Financial Services, Kanchana Karunagama and CCC Management were present at the ceremony held to sign the agreement.

“We are delighted to partner with the CCC to offer our loyal customer base this once-in- a-lifetime opportunity to invest in a home of their own, in the heart of Colombo. Given that the demand for apartments is increasing and the markets are set to face and undersupply of apartment stock, we hope prospective residents of the CCC will make use of this opportunity and invest in their dream home,” HNB Head of Personal Financial Services, Kanchana Karunagama said.