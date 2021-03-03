LNP – Top seeds Zihar, Wenuka book final berths

SSC Open Ranking Tennis

Top seeds Zaidh Zihar and Wenuka Kithnula advanced to the final of the Under-16 boys’ singles as they won their respective semi-final matches at the SSC Open Ranking Tennis tournament in Colombo on Tuesday.

Zihar, the top seed, beat Hasal Ahangama 6-4, 6-5 to book his second consecutive Under-16 boys’ singles final berth. Zihar was the runner up to Kiran Viravanathan at the last month’s Colombo Championships.

The second seed Kithnula ousted Ransath Peiris 6-2, 6-2 to advance to his first final after being eliminated in the quarter-finals at both the Colombo Championships and the Nationals (U16) in January.

In the Under-12 boys’ singles Saha Kapilasena edged out his bother Tyee 3-6, 6-2, 10-6 to book a place in the final. Kapilasena will now meet Jayin de Saram who won his semi final against Aahil Kaleel (7-6, 2-6, 10-5).

In the Under-16 girls’ singles, third seed Dinethya Dharmaratne secured a semi-final place against number two seed Saajida Razick when she overcame a set defeat to beat Nelini Jayasuriya 3-6, 6-2, 10-8. Razick advanced to the semis with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Nesangi Hemakumara.

In the other semi-final Anitra Dharmaratne is set to meet Dinara de Silva who beat Ruvi Lewkebandara 0-6, 6-1, 10-7. Anitra Dharmaratne secured her spot when she ousted top seed Dewmini Warnasuriya 6-2, 1-6, 12-10.

Results

Under-16 boys’ singles semis

Zaidh Zihar beat Hasal Ahangama 6-4, 6-5

Wenuka Kithnula beat Ransath Peiris 6-2, 6-2

Under-16 girls’ singles quarter-finals

Dinethya Dharmaratne beat Nelini Jayasuriya 3-6, 6-2, 10-8

Saajida Razick beat Nesangi Hemakumara 6-2, 6-2

Dinara de Silva beat Ruvi Lewkebandara 0-6, 6-1, 10-7

Anitra Dharmaratne beat Dewmini Warnasuriya 6-2, 1-6, 12-10

Under-12 boys’ singles semi-finals

Saha Kapilasena beat Tyee Kapilasena 3-6, 6-2, 10-6

Jayin de Saram beat Aahil Kaleel 7-6, 2-6, 10-5