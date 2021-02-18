LNP – Vairavanathan to meet Zihar in Under-16 boys’ final

105th Colombo Championships

Kiran Vairavanathan will meet Zaidh Zihar in the Under-16 boys’ singles final by winning their respective semi-finals of the 105th Colombo Championships at the Sri Lanka Tennis Association clay courts on Wednesday.

Vairavanathan beat Vichinthya Nilaweera 6-3, 5-7, 10-2 to book his place in the final of the Under-16 age category yesterday. Zihar ousted Rayan Bentharage 6-0, 6-4 in his match

The Under-16 finalists, Vairavanathan and Zihar, are also competing in the Under-18 boys’ singles. They were looking at advancing beyond the quarter-final stage of that age category as well.

While Zihar edged out Janith Munasinghe 6-1, 6-0 in the Under-18 last 16 round, Vairavanathan beat Thushan Senanayake 6-1, 6-2 for a place in the quarter-final.

In the Under-16 girls’ singles Saajida Razick received a walkover from Nishka Vivekanandan to advance to the final. She will meet the winner of the match between Hasali Gajaba and Vishmi Serasinghe in the girls’ final.

Meanwhile in the Under-12 boys’ singles Lithum Jayabandu is set to encounter Methuka Wickramasinghe in the final as they won their respective semi-finals. While Jayabandu beat Ganuka Fernando 5-7, 6-4, 10-7, Wickramasinghe edged out Gehash Tissera 6-1, 5-7, 10-8.

(RF)