LNP – CIPM PMS division inaugurates ‘Service for Sales Excellence’ programme for Lanka Sathosa

CIPM Sri Lanka and Lanka Sathosa officials at the programme launch ceremony

The People Management Solutions (PMS) division of CIPM Sri Lanka inaugurated the “Service for Excellence” training programme for Lanka Sathosa, the largest retail network on January 27 at the Excel World, Colombo. The Service for Sales Excellence training programme will help Lanka Sathosa achieve its objective of being the No. 1 supermarket chain in Sri Lanka and is focused on changing the attitudes and frame of mind of its frontline outlet staff to be more customer and service oriented.

The programme is part of the structural change and rebranding exercise including introducing a new uniform for the outlet staff that is being implemented at the over 420 Lanka Sathosa outlets island wide. Chief Executive Officer CIPM – U.A.C. Obeysekere, Director Professional & Academic Affairs – G. Weeratunga, Chief Manager – Consultancy, Corporate Training & HR Services CIPM – Chandima Pinsiri and CIPM Programme Facilitator – Dharshana Amarasinghe joined chairman – Rear Admiral Ananda Peiris, Chief Executive Officer – Major A. P. Pandithage (Retd), DGM (HR & Admin) – Wing Commander P. W. Primal (Retd), DGM (Operations) – Janak Badugama, Senior Manager (HR & Admin) – Sisira Gunawardena and other officials of Lanka Sathosa at the programme launch ceremony.

“We are honored that the management of Lanka Sathosa selected the People Management Solution Division of CIPM Sri Lanka to conduct the ‘Service for Sales Excellence’ training programme. Changing the attitudes, outlook and frame of mind of staff is of strategic significance in building a conducive HR infrastructure to achieve the goals and objectives of Lanka Sathosa” said Jayantha Amarasinghe –president, CIPM Sri Lanka.

“It is important that our human resources also become No. 1 in terms of customer orientation and service excellence with the right attitudes, frame of mind and outlook to realize the goals identified in the outlet restructuring and rebranding initiative in our journey to be the No. 1 supermarket chain in Sri Lanka. We are confident that with its experience in conducting similar HR upliftment programmes for other leading organizations in Sri Lanka, CIPM Sri Lanka’s People Management Solution Division with its dynamic resource pool is the ideal partner to help assist us in achieving our objectives” said Chief Executive Officer Lanka Sathosa – Major A. P. Pandithage