LNP – Business ‘Caltex Havoline Thegi Engima Season 2’ mega consumer promotion

Gifts worth over Rs. 20 million to be distributed

Chevron Lubricants Lanka PLC, the nation’s lubricant market leader, * has launched the second phase of the ‘Caltex Havoline Thegi Engima’ mega promotion from February – April 2021 to reward their valuable consumers. Despite the economic adversities during this time, Caltex has decided to spearhead this promotion to appreciate their loyal consumers.

The ‘Caltex Havoline Thegi Engima Season 2’ consumer promotion will seek to reward all consumers who purchase Havoline motorcycle oil products. By purchasing the oils, consumers will not only be helping to protect their engines – the most valued component in the vehicle– but will also be guaranteeing themselves a prize. Consumers who purchase Havoline super 4T SAE 20W40, Havoline Super 4T SAE 20W50, Havoline Super 4T SAE 10W30 or Havoline Supermatic SAE 10W30, which are specially designed for scooters, will automatically be eligible to participate in the promotion. All purchases of 4T oil promotional packs will be rewarded with guaranteed instant mobile reloads covering all mobile networks in the country.

The promotion will be run islandwide, rewarding a total of Rs. 15 million worth of reloads during the 2-month period. With simple mechanics, the promotion will guarantee a win for every consumer. Consumers simply need to SMS the code given on the scratch card that will be on the promotional packs. In addition to the mobile reloads, the promotion will also award two smart phones on a daily basis, three gold sovereigns weekly, with a total of 17 winners being awarded every week. Winners will be announced weekly on the Caltex Sri Lanka Facebook Page. The winners will further receive a call from the Chevron Call Centre informing them about the collection of prizes.

Commenting on the commencement of the promotion, Muhammad Najam Shamsuddin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Chevron Lubricants Lanka PLC said, “We know that it has been a tough time for all our consumers. The past few months have not been the best for anyone. Yet, our consumers may have continued to protect their vehicle engines and may have tried their utmost best not to compromise on that aspect. The ‘Caltex Havoline Thegi Engima Season 2’ consumer promotion is our way of showing appreciation to our consumers and encouraging their good vehicle care habits. We are focused on addressing their concerns through Chevron’s cutting-edge product formulation, lubricant related expertise and innovative technologies.”

Chevron Lubricants Lanka, a part of Chevron Global which is among the top 5 companies in the energy sector, is one of the pre-eminent marketers of lubricant in Sri Lanka. An established industry leader, Chevron Lubricants Lanka houses global lubricant brands such as Caltex, Havoline, Delo along with Lanka Lubricants a local brand. They provide a comprehensive range of engine oils including passenger car lubricants, motorcycle oils, diesel engine lubricants, industrial lubricants and other auxiliary products to help enable the outstanding performance of vehicles.

* Based on market information in the latest published reports of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL).