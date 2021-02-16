LNP – Luca men’s champion, back to back titles for Anika

105th Colombo Championships

Reigning national singles champion Anika Seneviratne won back to back titles when she clinched the women’s doubles championship partnering sister Alana at the 105th Colombo Championship at Sri Lanka Tennis Association clay courts on Sunday.

While Luca Knese won the men’s singles title on Sunday, the Ladies College player, who won the women’s singles title on Saturday added the doubles title to her trophy cupboard when she partnered Alana to beat Savini Jayasuriya and Janali Manamperi in the final.

The Seneviratne sisters scored 6-3, 6-0 to beat the reigning national doubles champions.

Incidentally, Jayasuriya and Manamperi beat Seneviratne sisters for their national doubles title last month.

Luca Knese won the singles title when Vibuda Wijebandara retired after he won the second set to level scores.

Knese, a student of N.I.C.E International School-Negombo won the first set 6-3 before Wijebandara fought back to score 2-6 in the second set.