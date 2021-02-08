LNP – D’las Int’l – ‘first SL company’ to obtain COSMOS organic certification

D’las International (Pvt) Ltd, the leading manufacturer of fine fragrances and natural body care products in Sri Lanka, made history by obtaining internationally recognized COSMOS organic certification for its high end products range and became the first company in the Island to own such certification awarded by Control Union, a globally recognized certification body based in Netherlands.

COSMOS (Cosmetic Organic Standard) is a worldwide private standard that adheres to principles such as promoting the use of ingredients from organic farming, using environmentally sound and healthy production and manufacturing processes and expanding the concept of ‘green chemicals’. With its foundation in agriculture and presence in over 70 countries, Control Union Certifications has focused its efforts in developing services around the sustainability of the industry’s supply chains which feed into the food, feed, forestry, biomass, bio energy, social compliance and textiles markets. For D’las International the certification process was conducted and awarded by Control Union – South Korea and presented by its Sri Lankan branch. D’las International (Pvt) Ltd is a proud member of the HDDES Group of companies, which engages in the supply of natural, organic raw materials and ingredients for the past four decades. To give a modern dimension on general working standards, HDDES Group of Companies creates an atmosphere whereby the manufacturing of products is carried out using the best of business practices, which is one of the few praiseworthy efforts of the organization. HDDES Group of companies has professionally pioneered the conversion of organic raw materials into various different products that are marketed under different member companies of the group.

D’las offers a range of cosmetics including fine fragrances, aromatic soaps, aromatic shampoos, body lotions, conditioners, shower gels, aromatic oils, aromatic diffusers and AURA incense sticks. All, D’las products are manufactured using eco-friendly and green concepts that are 100% natural, under best ethical practices with cruelty free processes. More than 80% of the raw materials used in the manufacturing process are derived from organic or natural sources. D’las range is mainly exported to USA, Europe and Japan markets while it is also available locally for an affordable price.

All required quality certifications for above markets such as USDA-NOP, EEC and JAS have been obtained for D’las range.