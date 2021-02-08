LNP – Men’s singles quarter-finalists found

105th Colombo Championships

Reigning men’s doubles national champions Thehan Wijemanne and Chathurya Nilaweera are set to meet in the last eight-round as the quarter-finalists were found in the men’s singles of the 105th Colombo Championships at the Sri Lanka Tennis Association clay courts on Sunday.

Nilaweera recovered from a first set defeat to oust Dhilvan Herath 3-6, 6-4, 10-4 in the last 16 round yesterday.

Wijemanne who joined Nilaweera to share two doubles titles at the recently concluded Tennis Nationals beat Michael Siyaguna 6-4, 6-3 to secure his quarter-final place.

However, before clashing for a semi-final place in the singles, Nilaweera and Wijemanne will meet Amresh Jayawickrema and Arvind Fernando in the men’s doubles of this championship scheduled for today.

Vibuda Wijebandara, Wenuka Kithnula, Savit Weerasinghe, Kiran Vairavanathan, Dumidu Dilum and Luka Knese are the others who have reached the quarter-finals of the men’s singles.

Meanwhile, Oneli Perera, Neyara Weerawansa, Saajida Razick and Janali Manamperi scored victories to complete the women’s singles quarter-final line up yesterday.

Sisters Anika Seneviratne and Alana, Sethmi Sumanaweera and Savini Jayasuriya are the others in the quarter-finals.