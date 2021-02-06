LNP – CBL Samaposha receives two prestigious awards at SLIM Brands Excellence 2020

CBL Samaposha has been at the front and centre of building better nutrition habits for Sri Lanka’s children and this commitment was recognized with the Silver Award for ‘Local Brand of the Year’ and the Bronze award for ‘CSR Brand of the Year’ at the recently concluded SLIM Brand Excellence Awards.

Samaposha is a Sri Lankan brand, manufactured with grains grown by local farmers, completely free of artificial colours/flavors, food additives or preservatives. The brand aims to provide convenient and delicious nutritious breakfast choices for every household to cater to community nutrition needs. Working with over 12,000 farmers and their families, CBL’s dedicated teams on the field support farmers with equipment, training and assistance to employ agriculture best practices for improved quality, productivity and yield. Through CBL Govi Pawula, farmer communities are empowered and supported through training, rural infrastructure, health camps and awareness drives.

CBL Samaposha also works to encourage better nutrition habits, reaching over 1.5 million consumer touch points annually via their dedicated activations. The ‘Samaposha Breakfast Eka Hari Wadagath” campaign effectively reinforced the importance of breakfast for child development. The brand also launched an interactive online learning platform aimed at developing knowledge, creativity and practical skills of children.

Commenting on Samaposha’s achievements at the SLIM Brand Excellence Awards, Jayanga Perera, General Manager- Marketing, CBL Food Cluster stated, “The Samaposha brand has been very closely linked to nutrition in our communities and it is a Sri Lankan product that is made with the finest locally grown grains. The brand is a strong advocate for better nutrition habits in our communities and for the development of the rural agriculture sector and, it is because of this commitment to our consumers that we have become a much loved Sri Lankan brand, so it is really humbling to have the Samaposha brand recognized at the SLIM Brand Excellence for these efforts.”

Hosted by the Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing (SLIM), the SLIM Brand Excellence Awards were initiated to appreciate and encourage the dedication and hard work that companies have demonstrated in making brand champions. While endeavoring to advocate best practices among corporates, SLIM strives to bring recognition to companies that raise their local brands to global standards.

The flagship brand of CBL Plenty Foods (Pvt) Ltd, Samaposha is a fully owned subsidiary of CBL Group,