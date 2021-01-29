LNP – Virtusa recognized as a Top Employer for 2021 in the UK and Middle East

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS:VRTU), a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, announced it has been named a Top Employer for 2021 in the United Kingdom and the Middle East by Top Employers Institute. The Top Employers Institute recognizes leading companies dedicated to discovering and nurturing talent while enriching the world of work.

This achievement recognizes Virtusa’s best-in-class HR policies and practices as a result of an independent survey covering six HR domains and consisting of 20 topics such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being, Diversity and Inclusion, and more. Virtusa was recognized for the 11th consecutive year in the United Kingdom and appeared in the rankings for the first time in the Middle East.

Virtusa’s work environment is driven by its core values, which are at the center of Virtusa’s people strategy and have driven its successes to date. These values include:

• Passion to inspire global teams to deliver extraordinary results.

• Innovation by applying intellectual curiosity to reimagine better outcomes for clients.

• Respect to protect the environment, honor diversity, and treat everyone with dignity.

• Leadership that is agile in thought and transparent in action.