LNP – Chathurya wins third consecutive doubles title
Tennis Nationals 2020
Chathurya Nilaweera clinched his third consecutive doubles title when he paired his brother Vichinthya to beat Jaitra de Saram and Zaidh Zihar in the Under-16 boys’ final at the Tennis Nationals 2020 concluded in Colombo on Thursday.
The Nilaweera brothers scored 6-2, 6-7, 10-7 in the final to cap a remarkable National Championship for the family as they took home four titles.
Chathurya who reached the semi-finals in the men’s singles, later paired Tehan Wijemanne to win both the men’s doubles and the Under-18 boys’ doubles championships. Vichinthya was the winner of the Under-14 boys’ singles.
In the Under 16 girls’ doubles final Dinethya Dharmaratne and Saajida Razick ousted Anitra Dharmaratne and Dewmini Warnasuriya 6-3, 6-0 to win the title.
Meanwhile in the girls’ Under-18 doubles final which was played on Wednesday Oneli Perera and Sethmi Sumanaweera beat Arella de Zoysa and Vonara de Alwis 6-0, 6-0.
Inuki Jayaweera and Melasha Randini, who beat Dinara de Silva and Ruvi Lewkebandara (7-6, 6-7, 14-12) were the Under-14 girls’ doubles champions while in the corresponding boys event
Sadaru Guruge and Ransath Peiris emerge champions beating Janava de Saram and Matheesha Nettasinghe (6-2, 6-2).
The Under-16 doubles events were the last two events of the Tennis Nationals 2020 which started on January 9 .(RF)