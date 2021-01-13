LNP – JKH, BI, Expolanka contribute more than 70% to ASPI

Trading activities of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) were bullish yesterday where JKH, Browns Investments and Expolanka contributed more than 70 percent or 60 points to the All Share Price Index (ASPI), stock market analysts said.

Both indices moved up; ASPI by 84.1 points and S and P SL20 by 31.5 points. Individually, JKH contributed 17 points, Browns Investments 23 points and Expolanka 19 points to the ASPI. Those companies’ share prices also recorded an upward path.. Browns Investments 90 cents or 14 percent, Its share price moved up from Rs 6.50 to R 7.40. Expolanka 14 percent or Rs 4.70. It’s share price started trading at Rs.34.30 and at the end of the day it moved up to Rs 39 while JKH share price appreciated by Rs 6 or four percent. Its share price started trading at Rs 149 and towards the end of the session it moved up to Rs 155.

Royal Ceramics group witnessed a bullish trend in their group of companies. Hayleys Fabrics’ share price also appreciated significantly i.e. Rs 12 percent or Rs 3.60. Its share price started trading at Rs 30 and edged up to Rs 33.60 by the end of the trading day.

The turnover stood at Rs 7.76 billion with six crossings. Those crossings were reported in Asia Capital as 21.3 million shares crossed for Rs 160 million and its share price traded at Rs 7.30, Colombo Fort Lands eight million shares crossed for Rs 112 million its share price trading at Rs 14, Expolanka 2.9 million shares crossed for Rs 105 million share price trading at Rs 37.50, Distilleries 870,000 shares crossed for Rs 20 million with its share price trading at Rs 23, HNB 500,000 shares crossed for Rs 64.5 million and its share price traded at Rs 129 and Dipped Products 100,000 shares crossed for Rs 34.5 million and its share price traded at Rs 345.

Top five companies that mainly contributed to the turnover were Browns Investments Rs 2.06 billion, (296 million shares traded), Expolanka Rs 1.37 billion (36.2 million shares traded), Union Bank Rs 338 million (21 million shares traded), Hayleys Plc Rs 305 million (718,000 shares traded) and Hayleys Fabrics Rs 231.2 millon (7.1 million shares traded), During the day, a volume of 504.3 shares changed hands in 38,813 transactions.