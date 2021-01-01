LNP – Lanka Sathosa to Open its Largest Premium Outlet in Ja Ela

Lanka Sathosa Limited Chairman Dr. Nushad M. Perera noted that the country’s largest retail network business was gearing up to unveil a 8,000 sq. ft. premium Sathosa supermarket in Ja Ela in January 2021. The store is housed in the former Rathnavali Cinema premises on Negombo Road and, once launched, would be the largest Sathosa outlet in the country.

Nushad added that the outlet is set to serve as a one stop shop for consumers in the area, offering them the complete shopping experience with an even wider selection of products as well as a pharmacy, bakery, juice bar and a premium liquor section.

Lanka Sathosa hopes to continue its quest to build new stores and expand its outlet network as part of its commitment to offering goods at lower prices to all segments of consumers around the island.

With work on the new Ja Ela outlet nearing completion, Nushad was optimistic that the Lanka Sathosa team would be able to meet the deadlines, despite challenges posed by the global pandemic.

Lanka Sathosa Limited is a state-owned largest retail network business in Sri Lanka with over 420 outlets island wide and over 4500 employees. Established in 2005 under the name Lanka Sathosa with the aim of food security to the mass consumer, the retail chain’s new vision reflects its perceptions of its current target consumers with lower and lower middle-income households which is a price setter for the nation. Guided by its trusted leadership team, Lanka Sathosa spearheads the sustainable development of the food industry in Sri Lanka.