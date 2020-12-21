LNP – Bajaj genuine spare parts: DPMC begins door-step delivery service

David Pieris Motor Company (Pvt) Ltd. recently launched Bajaj genuine spare parts “door-step delivery service”.

Through this service, which is available from 8.30am to 5.00 pm on weekdays and 8.30 am to 1.00 pm on Saturday (except mercantile holidays), customers can order Bajaj genuine spare parts to be delivered to their doorstep. Placing the order and receiving the items are very easy. Simply, WhatsApp yourorder to 0765 700600 and it will be acknowledged immediately and will be delivered within 24 hours provided the order is received before 12 noon on Fridays. Conditions may apply.

All pandemic health guidelines are strictly adhered to during the delivery.

DPMC ensures availability of genuine spare parts for all Bajaj vehicles through its PartsOutlets and dealer network island-wide and the new delivery service now bring it to your doorstep.

Bajaj genuine spare parts can be easily identified through the DPMC trade marked Baby Elephant symbol and hologram sticker placed on the spare part packaging which assures customers of its genuineness. Customers can confirm the authenticity of the spare parts by scratching the bottom of the hologram sticker and texting the number that appears to 0777665577.