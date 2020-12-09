LNP – Fleecing the loan seekers!

The buddy of an influential politico heading a branch office of a thrift and credit society located in an upcountry city is said to have made it a practice to ‘charge’ a commission from members whenever they seek to obtain a loan from the society.

The members of the society seeking to obtain a certain kind of loan from this society, founded mainly for the benefit of those of a noble profession, are required to get their application attested by two persons serving Lady Justice on the payment of a fee.



This duo is said to be charging a sum amounting to double the fee from the applicants of this particular kind of loan and part of the excess amount charged is passed on to the buddy of the politico heading the branch office, they say.