LNP – Diyawanna trio commuting by bus!

hree Diyawanna members reportedly do travel by bus to attend the council as they have no vehicles.

For instance, a member elected from the Kegalle District has now made it a practice to travel up to Colombo by bus, take a three-wheeler from there up to the intersection opposite the council and get a lift in a colleague’s vehicle thereafter. 


One of the other two members who have to travel the major part of the journey by bus and hitch-hike to cover the remaining short laps is from Kandy and the other one is from Anuradhapura. 


They have been offered accommodation in a government hostel. But they are reluctant to stay in it as cooking facilities are not available there, they say. 

