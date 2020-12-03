LNP – Diyawanna trio commuting by bus!

hree Diyawanna members reportedly do travel by bus to attend the council as they have no vehicles.

For instance, a member elected from the Kegalle District has now made it a practice to travel up to Colombo by bus, take a three-wheeler from there up to the intersection opposite the council and get a lift in a colleague’s vehicle thereafter.



One of the other two members who have to travel the major part of the journey by bus and hitch-hike to cover the remaining short laps is from Kandy and the other one is from Anuradhapura.



They have been offered accommodation in a government hostel. But they are reluctant to stay in it as cooking facilities are not available there, they say.