LNP – Twenty Sri Lankan cricketers go through PCR tests

Twenty Sri Lankan cricketers and support staff of the national cricket team had gone through PCR tests yesterday. The results of the tests will be known today.

If all players and support staff received negative reports, they will be heading for Pallekele next week to start training ahead of the tour of South Africa.

Sources said that Sri Lanka will take 20 players to South Africa as net bowlers are not allowed during their stay there due to health restrictions.

Sri Lanka will play Boxing Day Test and New Year Test in Johannesburg and Centurion.

The national cricket team has not been involved in any form of international cricket since March this year following the outbreak of the pandemic.