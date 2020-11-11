LNP – State Minister Ajith Nivard Cabraal to deliver keynote at CA Sri Lanka’s Budget Webinar next week

The Annual Budget Seminar organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka (CA Sri Lanka) will be held on November 19 from 9.00 am to 12.30 pm with a host of eminent speakers and panelists who will share their insights on the government’s national Budget for the year 2021.

For the first time in the event’s history, the budget seminar will be held on a virtual (online) platform due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

State Minister of Money & Capital Market and State Enterprise Reforms Ajith Nivard Cabraal will deliver the keynote speech on “Thinking Behind the Budget Proposals.”

The guest speakers will be Secretary to the Treasury S. R Attygalle and Governor of the Central Bank Professor W. D. Lakshman. Attygalle will focus his speech on “Implementation of the Budget Proposals,” while Prof. Lakshman’s presentation will delve on “Impact of the Budget Proposals on the Economy.”

The CA Sri Lanka Budget Webinar will provide participants with a comprehensive understanding on the national budget while also evaluating the economic and tax components arising from the Government’s budget for next year.

The panel discussion will include Deputy Commissioner General of Inland Revenue (Tax Policy & International Affairs) D R S Hapuarachchi, while the Moderator of the session will be the chairman of the Faculty of Taxation of CA Sri Lanka Sulaiman Nishtar. The budget highlights will be delivered by Partner of KPMG Ms. Shamila Jayasekara.

The online event is open to members of the public as well as Chartered Accountants, other professionals from accounting and non-accounting streams and students. Anyone who wishes to register for the event can visit www.casrilanka.com and register and pay online.

The CA Sri Lanka Annual Budget Seminar is one of the institute’s most sought-after events with a large number of participants attending the event, due to its extensive focus on pertinent areas of the national budget.