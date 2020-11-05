LNP – Business Airtel Lanka becomes sole mobile telco ranked among the Top 40 Best Work Places 2020

Sri Lanka’s most popular youth-telco brand, Airtel Lanka was once again ranked among the Top 40 Best Workplaces for a fourth time by the Great Place to Work Institute.

Commenting on this recognition, Airtel Lanka’s CEO & Managing Director, Ashish Chandra said, “Ultimately, it is people that give life to culture, and culture that gives rise to greatness. Our continuing success is therefore, a product of truly empowered teams, passionate about what they do and the connections they make through collaborative working.”

Particularly in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, Airtel’s efforts underwent a radical acceleration as employees embraced the challenge of redesigning operations to suite the ‘new normal’ utilising technology and organisational agility to ensure business continuity. Not only did this timely transition play an integral role to create a seamless customer experience but also facilitated a gamut of workplace solutions.

This also included a shift in intra-office interactions towards online platforms, and tech-driven human resource solutions. From recruitment to digital on-boarding, job engagement, communications, capability development programmes, the telco honed in on its technical and global best practices to facilitate for a hassle-free and efficient working experience.

Furthermore, Airtel’s consistent top positioning at Great Place to Work rankings is a reflection of the their continued commitment to creating an enabling office environment and enriching work experiences through inclusive and flexible policies designed to encourage and incentivise collaboration, creativity and innovation.

The telco embraces a culture that respects diversity and promotes equal opportunity – regardless of race, religion, gender and sexual orientation. Notably, Airtel was also ranked among the Top 10 Best Workplaces for Women in Sri Lanka at the inaugural edition of the Best Workplaces for Women Study 2019.

Airtel Lanka also works closely with the Employer Federation of Ceylon to provide training for persons with disabilities and based on the potential of the trainee has also extended their position at the telco through employment opportunities. Furthermore, all employee benefits are extended to third party employees, thereby promoting organisational citizenship behaviour and making Airtel a great workplace for all.

Great Place to Work Sri Lanka derives its rankings based on anonymous employee surveys, an evaluation of people practices and an in-depth culture audit prior to bestowing the credential of Great Place to Work on any company.