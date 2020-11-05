LNP – ‘Hero’ was humbled!

A government Diyawanna politico who spoke against the clause in the 20A that permitted civil rights for those with a dual citizenship had come in a for a severe tongue-lashing from a Pohottuwa bigwig the other day.



When the Diyawanna politico was holding forth, the Pohottuwa bigwig had angrily interrupted him and said: “You have entered the council thanks to the national list and now you have started talking like a big hero. Shut up and sit down!”



Despite the discussion proceeding for about another one hour after the incident, the chastened politico did not utter a word thereafter, they say.