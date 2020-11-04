LNP – Business HNB offers cashback to credit cardholders for orders on Uber Eats

Sri Lanka’s leading private sector bank HNB PLC will offer its growing base of credit cardholders an attractive cashback of Rs. 200 for each order on Uber Eats.

HNB credit cardholders can make use of the promotion on the Uber Eats app from October 15 to January 15, 2021. The promotion can be considered another initiative by the bank to help cardholders tide over the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“HNB is committed to offering our customers the best possible deals to fulfil their needs from the comfort of their homes. Even though the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted supply lines, delivery partners such as Uber Eats have ensured their life could continue as normally as possible,” HNB Head of Cards, Gauthami Niranjan said.

Cardholders making use of the promotion are entitled to a maximum cashback of Rs. 3,000 during the promotional period. Applicable for a minimum bill of Rs. 1,000, a customer will be eligible to receive a cashback of Rs. 200 for each order up to a maximum of five transactions per a month.

Additionally, HNB will credit the funds to the cardholders’ account at the end of each month.

Uber Eats delivery service offers users an extensive range of restaurants and essential item stores. Users can order meals and groceries to their doorstep.

