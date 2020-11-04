LNP – Seeking award of tender without making a bid!

The scene: A Tender Evaluation Committee meeting is in progress in a key government office in a country which is not yet a Banana republic.



The chairman and the members are scrutinizing the tenders received for the supply of certain goods for a leading state-run business undertaking with a wide network of outlets.



They all look up surprised as a stranger walks into their office room.



The chairman (addressing the stranger): Have you been invited to this meeting?

The stranger: No. I was sent here by the son of … (he mentions the name of the political authority responsible for appointing the Tender Evaluation Committee).



The chairman: (Highly intrigued) Why were you sent here?

The stranger: For me to get the tender awarded!



The chairman: Have you made a bid in terms of the Tender Notice?

The stranger: No!

(The curtain falls on the scene at this stage)