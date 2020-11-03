John Keells Logistics ventures into operations optimization

John Keells Logistics (Pvt) Ltd (JKLL), a leading third-party logistics (3PL) services provider in the country, partnered with Infor, a globally renowned industry-specific business cloud software provider, in September 2020 to implement a state-of-the-art Infor Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) solution. Being one of the latest technological advancements in the 3PL industry, Infor WMS will enable JKLL to gain a substantial edge in comparison to the other offerings in the market through digitalization and optimization of its logistics value chain.

The Infor WMS & Infor Business Intelligence & Analytics solutions is a web-based solution using SaaS (software as a service) model making the implementation quick, robust, and flexible without requiring installation of the software to individual devices. , It will also offer enhanced visibility of operations, cost optimization, and increased productivity, resulting in improved profitability. Demonstrating pioneering spirit in digitalization, JKLL will be implementing the complete Infor WMS solution online.

JKLL’s Chief Executive Officer Randula Chandrarathne commenting on the collaboration said, “What sets Infor’s solution apart from other competing offerings is the company’s deep logistics expertise and industry-specific capabilities. These equip us to synergize 3PL-specific business functions with fully-fledged business intelligence platforms, all of which integrate seamlessly with our existing processes. With this solution, we can now automate previously labor-intensive and time-consuming processes, thereby improving productivity and optimizing costs Simultaneously, this further strengthens visibility and control over our operations and service delivery as well.”

Infor WMS is a solution specially developed for the logistics industry combining advanced warehousing with highly configurable rules, labor and inventory management, and automated billing. This enhances operational visibility across the entire value chain, enabling improved risk mitigation where necessary.

Fabio Tiviti, Vice President of Infor ASEAN said, “Across today’s logistics landscape, having data-driven intelligence over one’s operations is increasingly crucial—especially in a market where supply chain disruptions, contingency planning and risk management now rank among the topmost challenges faced by 3PL services worldwide. We are proud to support John Keells Logistics’ transformation efforts. Infor’s purpose-built, industry-specific solutions fine-tuned in the cloud will boost their ability to anticipate changes and make adjustments to market shifts, and help them stay ahead of the competition, beyond the pandemic.”

John Keells Logistics (Pvt) Ltd is a subsidiary of John Keells Holdings PLC (JKH), Sri Lanka’s largest listed company in the Colombo Stock Exchange operating over 70 companies in 7 diverse industry sectors. In 2020, John Keells Group celebrates 150 years of being in business and contributing to the Sri Lankan economy and development of the country. JKH provides employment to over 14,000 persons and has been ranked as Sri Lanka’s ‘Most Respected Entity’ for the last 15 Years by LMD Magazine. While being a full member of the World Economic Forum and a Member of the UN Global Compact, JKH drives its CSR vision of “Empowering the John Keells Group – Confidential Nation for Tomorrow” through John Keells Foundation and through the social entrepreneurship initiative, ‘Plasticcycle’, which is a catalyst in scientifically reducing plastic pollution in Sri Lanka.