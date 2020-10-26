LNP – Ideal Group introduces industry-first insurance reward scheme

Ideal Motors Pvt Ltd and its subsidiary Ideal First Choice Pvt Ltd (part of the Ideal Group of Companies) have pioneered an insurance reward scheme free of charge, an industry first for vehicle owners who continue to avail services from both Ideal Motors and Ideal First Choice workshops. The Ideal Motors main workshop located in Ratmalana, exclusively undertakes repairs and services for Mahindra vehicles and the eleven Ideal First Choice Workshops located island wide undertake repairs and services for multi-brand vehicles including Mahindra vehicles.

Founder and Chairman of Ideal Group Nalin Welgama stated: “We are delighted to reward our customers with free personal accident insurance cover, a first time event in Sri Lanka’s automobile market. At Ideal Group, we are constantly providing innovative solutions to our loyal customers. We believe vehicle owners of any brand should be honored with this reward, for choosing to service their vehicles with us. We have partnered with the highly reputed and trusted Allianz insurance Lanka Pvt Ltd for this initiative”.

Labour services of more than Rs. 4000 carried out at any of the Ideal Motors and Ideal First Choice Workshops are eligible to a free personal accident insurance cover valued to a maximum of Rs 400,000. The insurance cover offers a range of benefits including accidental death, total and/or permanent disablement, accidental death due to an accident as a passenger in a car, rider on a bike, funeral benefits, medical expenses and daily hospital cash allowance. Loss of life and/or disability due to an accidental death covers up to a sum of Rs 400,000. The sum of Rs 40,000 will be covered as funeral expenses and medical expenses of up to Rs 40,000 irrespective of hospitalization at a government hospital or a private hospital. The personal accident cover will not cover hospitalization due to natural causes or other unrelated illnesses.