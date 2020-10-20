LNP – Retired while facing inquiry

This clerk in a prominent office in the Western province who was facing a disciplinary inquiry in connection with a case of misappropriating public funds amounting to several billions of rupees has been sent on retirement through the intervention of a one-time high political authority.

By the way, the administrative regulations in force do not permit a public servant to go on or to be sent on retirement while a disciplinary inquiry is pending against him or her.



This clerk had enjoyed foreign travel to his heart’s contentment during the five year-period when his political boss was holding high office, they say.