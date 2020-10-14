LNP – Six CID teams deployed to arrest Rishad Bathiudeen

Six Criminal Investigation Department (CID) teams were deployed to arrest MP Rishad Bathiudeen following the Attorney General’s directive to the police to arrest him and produce before courts, Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said.

The Attorney General directed the Acting IGP to arrest MP Bathiudeen and produce him before courts for Criminal Misappropriation of Public Funds and Violation of Election Laws in 2019.

The Colombo Fort Magistrate also said there was no need to obtain arrest warrants over such charges.