LNP – Dates for 20A debate can be fixed after Speaker announces SC determination – GL

Education Minister Prof G.L.Peris yesterday said that dates can be fixed for debate on the 20th Amendment to the Constitution at any time after the Speaker announces the Supreme Court determination. He said that the 20th Amendment is already listed in the Parliament agenda Addressing a press conference at the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna headquarters yesterday, Prof.G.L.Peiris said a 2 majority required at the Second Reading the Amendment and the Committee Stage will begin thereafter.

He said that Amendments can be brought forward to the Amendment at this stage.