LNP – NISS conducts Level-1 course for boxing coaches

The National Institute of Sports Science (NISS) is conducting a Sports Science Certificate Level-1 Course for boxing coaches on a request made by R. M. Upali Bandara, President of the Boxing Coaches Association of Sri Lanka (BCASL).

The course which began on September 24 and will run until November 6, covers a duration of 60 hours and is attended by 60 coaches.

“The main objective of this course is to provide boxing coaches with an extensive knowledge of sports science and to direct their athletes to become international medallists,” said Bandara.

Among the subjects in the course syllabus are Applied Physical Qualities and Training Methods for Boxing, Role of the Coach, Basic Skill, Movements and Techniques, Recovery Methods, Footwork Drills, Nutrition for Boxing, Psychology and Mental Preparation and Physiology of Athlete Preparation.

The key lecturers during the course are Sajith Jayalal, Director of NISS, former National Coach Captain (Rtd) R. K. Indrasena, International Boxing Official Rukman Wekadapola, basketball coach and coordinator, Chathura Rodrigo, Dr. Lal Ekanayake, Director General of the Sports Medicine Institute of the Sports Ministry, Dr. Samantha Nanayakkara, renowned sports and exercise physician, Thisara Jayasekera, R. A. D. Jeewantha, R. T. Jayasingha and C. S. A. Arachchi.

The BCASL also hopes to conduct the Sports Science Certificate Level-2 Boxing Course later this year in addition to an Anti-Doping Certificate Course conducted by the Anti-Doping Agency in Sri Lanka, a boxing coaches coaching camp and AIBA 1-Star and 2-Star International Certification Courses in Sri Lanka, according to Bandara.