LNP – From politics to a literary career!

When names were being proposed for the national list seat secured by the Green party, many party stalwarts had said that it was none but the party chief who really deserved it. A party delegation that had called on the party chief later too had told him to accept national list seat.

Then the Green chief had confided in the delegates a long-cherished dream of his: “I have been long years in politics. The time has come for me to enjoy some freedom – to live my own life. There are young men capable of taking the party forward. I have planned to write a book and I am getting set for the job!”



So, the delegation had said ‘adieu’ to the Green chief without pressing their demand, they say.