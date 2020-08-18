LNP – SLC Major Tier ‘A’ Tournament: Bhanuka twin tons in vain as BRC draw against NCC

Bhanuka Rajapaksha’s twin centuries were in vain as Burgher Recreation Club (BRC) were held to a draw by NCC in the second weekend of the Super-8 round of the SLC Major League Tier ‘A’ Cricket tournament (2019/2020) worked off at MCG Katunayake yesterday.

In the first innings National cap Bhanuka scored a brilliant 115 runs and continued his good form in the second innings with an unbeaten 110. Bhanuka along with Duvindu Thilakarathne put on 89 runs partnership for the last wicket, which took them to 240 runs in the second innings before being bowled out.

In reply, Lahiru Udara top scored for NCC with a brilliant 93 runs off 64 balls with 8 boundaries and 4 sixes.

Leading wicket taker Duvindu Thilakaratne (BRC) had a match bag of 13 wickets and has taken 56 wickets in the tournament so far. Meanwhile, Chilaw Marians CC and Ragama CC recorded wins against Army CC and Colts CC.

Saracens skipper Milinda Siriwardana scored 151 runs in 180 balls with 10 boundaries and 3 sixes against CCC in their drawn game, while Ashan Randika of Army CC scored 133 runs in a losing cause against Chilaw Marians CC.

At MCG Katunayake (Match drawn)

BRC: 316 and 240 (58.5) (Bhanuka Rajapaksha 110 n.o., Shanuka Dulaj 36, Lahiru Kumara 4/76, Dilesh Goonarathne 2/21, Chamika Karunarathne 2/37)

NCC: 275 and 227/9 (44) (Lahiru Udara 93, Angelo Perera 37, Duvindu Thilakarathne 7/55)

At SSC (Match drawn)

CCC: 142 (40.4) and 351/7 decl. (307/7 o/n) (81) (Lasith Abeyratne 101 n.o., Lahiru Madushanka 63, Ron Chandraguptha 39, Ashan Priyanjan 39, Minod Bhanuka 37, Lahiru Gamage 29 n.o., Kasun Rajitha 4/104)

Saracens SC: 183 and 283/6 (81) (Milinda Siriwardana 151, Pramod Madhuwantha 54, Vishwa Fernando 3/38, Lakshan Sandaken 2/64)

At P. Sara Oval (Chilaw Marians CC won by 46 runs) Chilaw Marians CC: 269 and 241 (63) (Kasun Vidura 73 n.o., Thikshila de Silva 30, Seekkuge Prasanna 6/101)

Army CC: 216 (70) and 249 (36.3) (Ashan Randika 133, Thulina Dilshan 39, Nimesh Vimukthi 4/23, Shehan Jayasooriya 4/66, Thikshila de Silva 2/39)

At CCC (Ragama CC won by 103 runs)

Ragama CC: 258 and 220 (57) (Roshen Silva 67, Lahiru Thirimanne 63, Prabhath Jayasuriya 5/69, Akila Dananjaya 4/44)

Colts CC: 163 (57.3) (Santhush Gunathilake 33, Shashika Dulshan 6/45, Binura Fernando 2/38) and 212 (55.5) (Sadeera Samarawickrame 69, Avishka Fernando 44, Kalhara Senarathne 3/28, Ishan Jayarathne 3/31, Amila Aponso 3/48)

Plate Championship

Chanaka Ruwansiri, skipper of Lankan CC, scored his second ton in the Plate Championship.

Chanaka scored 151 runs in 184 balls with 15 boundaries and 7 sixes against SSC. Along with Geeth Kumara the pair put on a stand of 204 runs for the fourth wicket.

All-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva of Tamil Union C & AC had a match bag of 12 wickets and scored an unbeaten 95 runs against Moors SC

At Colts

SSC: 332 (76.2) (Dasun Shanaka 112, Sammu Ashan 54, Kavindu Kulasekara 39, Sandun Weerakkody 32, Chanaka Ruwansiri 3/53, Keshan Wijerathne 3/93, Dunith Wellalage 3/97)

Lankan CC: 308/5 (93) (Chanaka Ruwansiri 151, Geeth Kumara 60, Primosh Perera 34, Kalana Perera 3/40, Jeffrey Vandersay 2/93)

At De Soysa Stadium Moratuwa

Moors SC: 206 (71.2) (Nipun Karunanayake 44, Dinuka Dilshan 43, Dhananjaya de Silva 7/59) and 171 (46.1) (Kavishka Anjula 43, Ayana Siriwardhana 32, Dhananjaya de Silva 5/54, Sadeesh Pathiranage 2/43)

Tamil Union C & AC: 178 (52) (Dhananjaya de Silva 95 n.o., Praveen Jayawickrama 5/53, Ramesh Mendis 3/39) and 20/1 (8)

At NCC

Badureliya CC: 267 (84.5) (Dunith Jayatunge 57, Salinda Ushan 51, Damith Perera 43, Upul Indrasiri 5/65, Lakshitha Rasanjana 3/65)

Negombo CC: 328/7 (92.5) (Dilshan Munaweera 91, Madhawa Warnapura 72 n.o., Angelo Jayasinghe 66, Roscoe Thattil 33, Ashen Silva 30, Dushan Hemantha 3/61, Buddhika Sanjeewa 2/84)

Matches will continue today.