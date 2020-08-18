LNP – Maithri summoned to Police Unit of PCoI probing Easter attacks

The Police Unit of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) into the Easter Sunday Attacks has informed former President Maithripala Sirisena to appear at the Police Unit on August 26 to record a statement.

Earlier, the PCoI Police Unit issued summons on former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, former Law and Order Minister Sagala Ratnayaka and former State Minister of Defence, Ruwan Wijewardene.

Accordingly, Wijewardene was summoned to the investigation unit tomorrow (18), while Wickremesinghe and Ratnayaka were summoned to appear on August 21.





