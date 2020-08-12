LNP – PM submits his personal details online to Parliament Secretariat

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa filling in the e-application prepared by the Parliament and submitting his his biodata to the Parliamentary Secretariat with the assistance of Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake yesterday

Shortly after assuming office at Temple Trees on Tuesday (11), Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa filled in the e-application prepared by Parliament and submitted his biodata to the Parliamentary Secretariat.

The Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake, Assistant Secretary General Tikiri K. Jayathilake and a number of officials were present when the Prime Minister submitted his application.

The Parliamentary Secretariat has introduced an online registration system to obtain details of elected members of the new Parliament, which is scheduled to be inaugurated on 20 August 2020.