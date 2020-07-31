LNP – Ministry of Education to grant permission for schools sports events in November
Ministry of Education is considering granting permission for schools
sports associations to conduct their competitions during the third term
following a number of requests made by sports associations.
A
top official of the Ministry of Education said that various school
sports associations affiliated to the ministry had made requests to
conduct their annual competitions later this year after they were
cancelled due to the covid 19 pandemic.
“We decided at a
meeting held in the presence of the secretary of the ministry to grant
permission for sports associations to conduct their competitions after
the third term commences in November,” the official told The Island.
“The
third term will start on November 16 and the school sports associations
can make requests with their plans to conduct the competitions. Then we
will consider their arrangements and the readiness to conduct events
adhering to social distancing guidelines before giving permissions.”
“But
we will not encourage sports events during weekdays since we have to
cover syllabuses which were affected by the pandemic. The sports
associations will have to make arrangements to conduct the events during
weekends,” he said.
However, the All Island Schools Games conducted by the Ministry of Education will not be held.
He said all sports training has to be done after school hours.
All
sports action including schools sports came to a standstill in March
due to the outbreak of covid 19 pandemic. The Under-19 cricket
tournaments were reaching the business end when a lockdown came in to
force and some Education Divisions had concluded their Divisional Sports
events and were waiting for the Zonal Meets to commence.
Though schools started for some grades recently with many restrictions imposed to keep social distancing guidelines the Ministry of Education cancelled all school sports during second term.