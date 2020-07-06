LNP – Kusal Mendis arrested over fatal accident

Cricketer Kusal Mendis has been arrested following an accident that killed a 64-year-old man at Horethuduwa in Panadura, this morning, Police Spokesman Jaliya Senaratna said.

He said the SUV of the 25-year-old cricketer was also taken into the police custody.

Police said the accident occurred at around 5 a.m today on the Old Galle Road when the Kusal’s SUV crashed into a bicycle.

The deceased was identified as a resident of Gokarella.

The cricketer would be produced in the Panadura Magistrate’s Court.