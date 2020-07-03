President to join PM on SLPP campaign on July 3

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa would be joining Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa for the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) political campaign from July 3, the party said yesterday.



The SLPP General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam said the first phase of the election campaign has already been launched under its leader Mahinda Rajapaksa.



“The campaign for the General Election is steering ahead across the island successfully under the Prime Minister’s leadership.On July3, President Rajapaksa will be joining our campaign,” he

told a news briefing.