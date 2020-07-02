LNP – Summons for Sanga
Pressure is mounting on the government after several former cricket
captains had been hauled up by the Police to investigate claims by
former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage that the 2011 World Cup
final between India and Sri Lanka was fixed.
While Aravinda
de Silva gave his statements to the Police on Tuesday, another former
skipper Upul Tharanga was called up yesterday. Today it will be the turn
of Kumar Sangakkara to appear before Police.
Sangakkara,
who captained the 2011 side, was scheduled to meet the cops next week,
but he had made a request to appear today due to family commitments next
week. Mahela Jayawardene, who scored an unbeaten hundred in the final
is also expected to be summoned next week. The players have fully
supported the investigations.
Current Sports Minister Dullas
Alahapperuma had said that he had to call for an inquiry following
allegations by one of his predecessors although he had an entirely
different personal opinions.
But the fact of the matter is
with Aluthgamage changing his stance frequently, Sri Lankan cricket has
become the laughing stock while the image of some of the all time greats
of the sport has been been tarnished.
Aluthgamage had
initially alleged that the 2011 World Cup was fixed. However, when
pressure mounted he changed his stance claiming that he didn’t accuse
any foul play by the players but questioned the integrity of officials
claiming that he had not approved changes that had been made for the
final.
However, the team management had received all clearance from the Minister including bringing in substitutes for injured players.
Two day later Aluthgamgae claimed that he was only speaking about his suspicions. He is yet to provide concrete evidence.
Sri
Lanka lost a close World Cup final to India in Bombay in 2011. What
surprised many was that Aluthgamage was Sports Minister until 2015 but
did not initiate an inquiry but has come up with allegations nine years
later.