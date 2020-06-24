Karuna couldn’t kill such number of soldiers as claimed: SF

Referring to the statement made by Vinyagamoorthy Muralitharan alias “Karuna Amman” that he killed some 2,000 to 3,000 Sri Lankan Army personnel in one night, former UNP Minister Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka said Karuna could not kill soldiers of that magnitude as claimed.

Addressing a gathering in Navadinveli, Ampara on June 20, Karuna Amman said, “When I was a member of the LTTE, I killed some 2,000 to 3,000 Sri Lankan Army personnel in one night at Elephant Pass. I have killed more in Killinochchi.”

Responding to the claim, Field Marshal Fonseka said it was true that Karuna killed 1,200 army personnel, who surrendered in Mullaitivu and another 600 police officers in the East.

“However, he did not kill such amount of army personnel in Elephant Pass and Killinochchi as he flattered,” he said.

“He is trying to be a hero as if he killed everyone in the army. But he did kill personnel who surrendered,” he added.

Moreover, the Field Marshal said Karuna Amman had been offered with a post in the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and added the government was defending him.

While saying that he must be put behind bars over the statement, the Field Marshal proceeded to say that Karuna Amman could even be produced before a Court Martial.