Security Ordered for Ven. Gnanasara Thera

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to probe the bombings on 21 April 2019 Easter Sunday, on 19 June ordered the provision of security protection to General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena organisation, Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thera.

The Commission issued this order to the National Authority for the Protection of Victims of Crimes and Witnesses, when Ven. Gnanasara Thera testified before the Commission for the third day.

Chairman of the Commission, Court of Appeal Judge, Justice Janak de Silva, issuing the order, said that the monk’s life was likely to be in danger due to the testimony he gave before the Commission.