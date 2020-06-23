Bathiudeen’s brother helped Zahran flee to India on boat, intel officer tells PCoI

It has been revealed at the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing the 2019 Easter Attacks that Zahran Hashim had been aided by the brother of former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen to flee to India via a sea route.

A former director of intelligence units revealed this before the Commission giving evidence, yesterday (22).

The recording of evidence continued until 1 am this morning (23), according to Ada Derana reporter.

The intelligence officer stated that there are reports on Zahran Hashim, the alleged ringleader behind the attacks, that he had fled to India on a boat in 2018.

The witness said that Bathiudeen Mohamed Riyaj, former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen’s brother who is currently under the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), had assisted Hashim in the endeavor.

Further, Riyaj Bathiudeen had carried out many rackets including human trafficking, said the intelligence officer.