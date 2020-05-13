External A/L candidates can pay exam fees to nearest post office: Exam. Dept.

The Examination Department said the external candidates who wish to apply for the Advanced Level (A/L) Examination can make the examination fees to the nearest post office.

The department said the payments for the examination would be accepted until Friday (15).

Meanwhile, the United Postal Trade Union’s Front Convener Chinthaka Bandara said the examination payment accepting system has not been updated but the system has been activated now.

Candidates can visit any postal outlet and make their payments as soon as possible, the convener said.