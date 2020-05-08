Kurunegala Teaching Hospital Director transferred

Director of the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital Dr Sarath Weerabandara has been transferred to the Ministry of Health with effect from May 6.

Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Indigenous Medicine Bhadrani Jayawardena has sent a directive regarding the transfer.

Deputy Director of the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital Dr Chandana Kendangamuwa has been appointed as the Acting Director of the hospital.

The Ministry of Health has announced that the transfer has been made pending investigation into the alleged claim by Kurunegala Teaching Hospital protection organization that the hospital Director failed to take proper action to eradicate the Covid-19 pandemic at the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital.

The letter sent by the Secretary to the Ministry of Health further stated that the transfer was made under cover approval of the Public Service Commission as a public servant cannot be transferred when an election is announced.