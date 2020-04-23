SL Tourism post-COVID-19 revival to be executed in two stages

Stage One to focus on December 2020 season

SLTDA chief says COVID-19 has given opportunity to re-profile SL tourism

Plans underway to finalise TOR and TECs for global promotion



Sri Lanka’s tourism sector’s post-COVID-19 approach to revive the sector has been conceptualised to be carried out in two stages, the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) said, where the initial focus would be ready for business come December.



In a statement to the media yesterday, the SLTDA shared that Stage One would focus on the December season 2020, whereas Stage Two would look at post-December 2020.



Stage One would focus on the immediate recovery of the industry, which involves changes to the visa process to include mandatory testing, adjustments to immigration process, airport entry, hotel transfer and certification of hotels to ensure health and safety of tourists, employees and local community.



The development authority however did not elaborate on the Stage Two revival focus areas.



“The approach focuses on consumer types and will allow for a research-supported global promotional campaign for Sri Lanka and a traveller-focused, evidence-based promotion strategy will be developed,” SLTDA Chairperson Kimarli Fernando said.



She added that COVID-19 has provided the local tourism space an opportunity to re-profile itself when the time is right.



“We can realign our focus towards higher-yielding tourists and a unique Sri Lankan experience, while ensuring the safety of travellers, our employees and citizens,” she elaborated.



The SLTDA received the Cabinet nod last week for the five-year global promotion initiative, which is critical for the revival of the industry going forward.



According to Fernando, plans are underway to finalise the terms of reference (TOR) and appointment of the procurement, project and technical evaluation committees (TEC).