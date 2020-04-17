LPG tanker ‘Gas Courage’ docks at Hambantota Port

LPG tanker Gas Courage berths at Hambantota Port

LPG tanker ‘Gas Courage’ berthed at the Hambantota International Port (HIP) to load close to 1,800 metric tonnes of LPG.



The tanker, owned by Laugfs Maritime Services (Pvt.) Ltd and flying the Sri Lankan flag, is the first vessel to be registered at the HIP.



Gas Courage, which has a gross tonnage of 2998 t and a maximum draft of 5.5 m, is part of the fleet of tankers supplying the Laugfs storage facility located adjacent to the HIP.



In October 2018, the port partnered with Laugfs Gas, a pioneer in Sri Lanka’s power and energy sector, to service its storage and transshipment requirements of LPG.



Transshipment of LPG is part of the HIP’s energy hub mix.