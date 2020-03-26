HSBC Sri Lanka offers relief to Personal and Corporate customers

HSBC, the largest international bank in Sri Lanka, is offering a range of relief measures for its personal and corporate customers given the challenges presented by the ongoing novel-coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The bank yesterday announced that it will provide these relief measures with immediate effect. This will be further backed by community relief measures to help the local healthcare authorities combat the outbreak. “The novel-coronavirus will have considerable health and economic impacts across the country. Its impact on businesses, especially on global trade and supply chains and the financial well-being of personal customers is likely to be significant. “The safety and wellbeing of our customers and staff remains our first priority. We also want to offer support to our customers as they navigate these uncertain times. We stand with people of Sri Lanka today, that’s why we are announcing further community relief measures to support the healthcare sector to help combat this unprecedented outbreak,” HSBC Sri Lanka and Maldives CEO Mark Prothero said. The relief measures introduced by HSBC Sri Lanka for Personal and Corporate customers to endure market uncertainties include the following: Personal Banking customers HSBC will offer three critical relief measures as follows; I. Payment assistance and additional liquidity to all Personal Banking customers: · Given the challenges around access to payment points, Credit Card payment due dates for all cards have been extended until the next statement due date and Late Payment Fees have been waived off. · 0 percent Interest repayment plans up to 6 months on all medical expenses over Rs.10, 000. · The bank will waive off all cheque return fees until further notice. · Full waiver on early withdrawal of Sri Lankan Rupee time deposits I. Providing customers easy access and convenience for their everyday banking needs: · Free online self-registrations to enjoy HSBC Internet and Mobile Banking. · All digital banking services via HSBC Mobile Banking and Online and transactions will be free of charge (no fees) for all personal customers of HSBC. · Access at over 4,000 Lanka Clear and VISA Plus ATMs to all Premier and Advance customers free- of-charge. I. Hardship and forbearance support to any affected customer: · Suspension of credit card payments up to 3 months and concessions on Credit Card interest rates up to 50% for a period of 6 months · Debt moratoriums on Personal Loans repayments up to 6 months · We are fully committed to implement all relief programmes proposed by the government upon further direction from the Central Bank of Sri Lanka. Customers who are medically or financially affected can contact the bank’s COVID- 19 support team on 011-5388100 for further assistance. Wholesale Banking customers I. Up to an additional 60-day extension on trade loans maturing between 20 March and 30th April 2020 I. Faster turnaround on shipping guarantees I. Waiver of amendment fees on import document credits relating to delays due to COVID-19. If HSBC customers experience operational disruptions due to COVID-19 the Bank stands ready to provide additional support to ensure seamless operations. Any affected customer simply needs to reach out to either the COVID -19 support team (Personal customers) or their respective Client Service Manager (Corporate customers) to obtain these relief measures. The size and structure of HSBC allows the Bank to support its customers from multiple sites, with its well-practiced contingency measures that ensure continuity of critical processes Community support HSBC will also support the community at large, working in collaboration with Asia-Pacific Alliance for Disaster Management Sri Lanka (A – PAD Sri Lanka), a key community engagement partner for the bank in Sri Lanka. The community relief programme will offer immediate assistance to the local healthcare sector, with the purchase of protective gear for healthcare professionals, medical equipment and operational accessories, followed by securing a ventilator. HSBC and A-PAD will work with the government authorities on the procurement process to support patients at risk due to COVID-19. To encourage social distancing the bank encourages its customers to use HSBC Mobile, HSBC online banking for personal customers, and HSBCnet and HSBCnet Mobile function are also available platforms allow access to multiple banking services.