Number of COVID-19 patients rises to 50

The number of patients infected by COVID-19 has increased to 50, Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said.

Speaking at the National Operation Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19- Outbreak, she said eight more individuals have tested positive for the virus today.

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said three Sri Lankans from Italy, three local tour guides who accompanied a group of tourists from the UK and one from India were among the eight new COVID-19 positive patients today.