CMC closes down parks, clinics, libraries, gyms and sports grounds

The Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) has decided to close down all of its recreational parks including the Vihara Maha Devi Park, clinics, sports grounds and libraries for two weeks, Mayoress Rosy Senanayake said.

Speaking at a news briefing, she said all fitness centres, reception halls and community centres operated by the Municipal Council would also be closed as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The bookings at reception halls will be cancelled without charging a fee from those who booked them. At the end of the two weeks, we will review the situation and then decide whether to extend the suspension or lift it,” she said.

She said the CMC officials had lengthy discussions on how to protect the citizens and visitors in Colombo from the COVID-19.

“We have taken several measures to prevent the spread of virus, especially at the CMC premises. The first step is checking the temperature of visitors of the CMC. We have placed hand sanitizers for the safety of the employees and everyone. At the main bus terminals and railway stations, we have provided sanitizers and hand washing facilities,” she further said.

She also said the CMC was in the process of producing sanitizers by its own, following the ingredients and a formula recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“Unfortunately, we don’t have enough facilities to release them to the public. We have asked for World Bank assistance in this regard,” she said.