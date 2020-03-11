Leaving just ONE in the world

Kenya’s only female white giraffe and her calf have been killed by poachers on Tuesday, in a major blow for the rare animals found nowhere else in the world, conservationists said.

The bodies of the two giraffes were found ‘in a skeletal state after being killed by armed poachers’ in Garissa in eastern Kenya, the Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy said in a statement.

Their deaths leave just one remaining white giraffe alive – a lone male, borne by the same slaughtered female, the conservancy said.