Quarantine Centres now ready

Chief of Defence Staff and Army Commander Shavendra Silva said the tri-services once again shouldering the national responsibility of containing any possible transmission of deadly ‘Covid-19’ (Coronavirus) in the country in close collaboration with authorities in the Ministry of Health & Indigenous Medical Services and the Ministry of Defence have now finalised arrangements to quarantine foreigners and Sri Lankans arriving here after accommodating at least 2000 to 2500 of them for a fortnight in two improvised quarantine Centres in Punani and Kandakadu, in addition to planned accommodation of 300 more in Diyatalawa as well in the event of any emergency.